MTA's bus service gets major upgrade in Bronx

The MTA is promising more buses, shorter wait times and easier access to school and work.
It is part of a major transit network redesign effort that started over the weekend and will eventually include all five boroughs.
Eyewitness News was at East Tremont Avenue and Boston Road in West Farms, where a lot of commuters make that bus-to-subway connection heading into Manhattan.
The MTA released a video online outlining the major changes, which involve streamlining bus routes with fewer turns so they spend less time in traffic.
The agency is also extending lines into Parkchester, Highbridge, West Farms and Co-op City - and it is reducing the number of bus stops.
"These riders need and deserve a strong system, a system that gets you from place to place faster than walking, a reasonable goal, I would say," said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. "It's got to be faster than walking. And it actually moves you to jobs and education and health care."
While the goal is to speed up service by making fewer stops, for some that will mean a longer walk to the bus.
Eyewitness News asked MTA President Richard Davey about what consideration was given to passengers with disabilities when planning this change.
"We looked at where the bus stops were located - so, for example, perhaps near hospitals or, you know, elder care facilities - to make sure that was brought into consideration," said Davey. "But to your point - for some, it might be an extra inconvenience, they might have to walk an additional block or so. But it's for the greater good."
One thing that is not changing is transfers. They are still free.
"This is truly the beginning of a new chapter of a new era for our buses in the City of New York," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.
