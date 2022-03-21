Cab driver in danger of losing vision after attacked by couple in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- An attack on a cab driver left him in danger of losing vision in one eye.The relatives of victim Carlos Infante gathered Sunday outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.They say a couple hit Infante in the eye and the head early Thursday morning when he arrived to pick them up on Webster Avenue.They also stole about $600 in cash.There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to the couple's arrest.----------