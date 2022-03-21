Cab driver in danger of losing vision after attacked by couple in the Bronx

The relatives of victim Carlos Infante gathered Sunday outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
They say a couple hit Infante in the eye and the head early Thursday morning when he arrived to pick them up on Webster Avenue.
They also stole about $600 in cash.
There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to the couple's arrest.
ALSO READ | New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip