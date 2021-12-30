SUV crashes into 2 pedestrians, Bronx restaurant; Driver on the run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11397450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 85-year-old woman was dragged out of an elevator and robbed the day after Christmas

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were hurt, including a teenage girl, after an SUV plowed into them and smashed into restaurant in the Bronx.The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m. on East 129th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.The driver of a Dodge SUV with Texas plates struck a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man before crashing into an outdoor dining structure at Villa Tapia.The girl is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The 40-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.They were both taken to nearby hospitals.The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.----------