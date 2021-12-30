SUV crashes into 2 pedestrians, Bronx restaurant; Driver on the run

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m. on East 129th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.
The driver of a Dodge SUV with Texas plates struck a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man before crashing into an outdoor dining structure at Villa Tapia.
The girl is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The 40-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.
They were both taken to nearby hospitals.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.
