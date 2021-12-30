SUV crashes into 2 pedestrians, Bronx restaurant; Driver on the run

By Eyewitness News
17-year-old girl severely injured in Bronx hit-and-run

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were hurt, including a teenage girl, after an SUV plowed into them and smashed into restaurant in the Bronx.

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m. on East 129th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

The driver of a Dodge SUV with Texas plates struck a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man before crashing into an outdoor dining structure at Villa Tapia.

An 85-year-old woman was dragged out of an elevator and robbed the day after Christmas



The girl is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The 40-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.


