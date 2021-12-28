85-year-old woman dragged out of elevator in Bronx purse snatching

It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment building in the vicinity of East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
The victim was in the elevator with the assailant, who first exited and looked around the floor before returning and grabbing the woman's purse.
ALSO READ | String of New York City subway attacks reported day after Christmas
He then dragged her out of the elevator, and she hit a wall and fell to the ground and he fled the scene.
The woman complained of hip pain and was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Vandals target 1960s R-32 Brightliner subway trains on farewell NYC tour
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip