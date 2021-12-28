85-year-old woman dragged out of elevator in Bronx purse snatching

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11394397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In less than 24 hours, four attacks were reported in various locations throughout the New York City subway system on Sunday. Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11393645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- An 85-year-old woman was dragged out of an elevator and robbed in a Bronx purse snatching the day after Christmas, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment building in the vicinity of East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section.The victim was in the elevator with the assailant, who first exited and looked around the floor before returning and grabbing the woman's purse.He then dragged her out of the elevator, and she hit a wall and fell to the ground and he fled the scene.The woman complained of hip pain and was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------