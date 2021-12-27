String of New York City subway attacks reported day after Christmas

By Eyewitness News
Man accused of firing shots inside subway station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but a string of violent subway crimes over Christmas weekend is adding some fright to the holiday season.

In less than 24 hours, four attacks were reported in various locations throughout the New York City subway system on Sunday.

Many riders, who already have their guard up, are further on guard.

"I'm vigilant because I have to be, this is New York," subway rider Erik Stewart said.

The first attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Brooklyn, where a male suspect threw a container of liquid at an MTA subway conductor who was on a northbound R train at the 77th Street station.

The conductor was taken to NYU Langone Hospital. No arrests have been made.

Just hours later in Tribeca, a 29-year-old woman was stabbed by a man on a southbound C train near Chambers Street just after 8 a.m.
Police say a woman was stabbed on southbound C train near Chambers Street in Manhattan following a verbal dispute with a male suspect.



The man punched her twice in the back of the head, she pushed him back and then the suspect pulled an unknown object and stabbed her in the left abdomen and left groin.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Officials say the suspect fled the scene.

In Brooklyn, a 31-year-old man from Delaware exited a southbound R train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station just before 11 a.m. and was waiting for another train when he was pushed onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.

The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.



Police say the victim pulled himself from the tracks and was taken to NYU Langone with a possible fractured wrist. The suspect fled on a southbound R train but was later arrested.

Later that night around 11:15 p.m., police say a man fired about four gunshots inside the East Broadway station in Lower Manhattan.
Police say a man fired about four gunshots inside the East Broadway station in Lower Manhattan.



They say he had gotten into a verbal dispute with several other people. Luckily, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the station in an unknown direction.


