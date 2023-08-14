Officials say this happened at around 2 a.m. Monday on East 174th Street and Townsend Avenue.

Car creates mess in Mount Hope section after crashing into scaffolding

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are questioning a driver in the Bronx after they crashed their car into scaffolding.

The driver left an absolute mess behind.

Police have not said how or why the crash happened.

Law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

