Driver lied about 2-month-old child inside stolen car in the Bronx: Police

By Eyewitness News
Police: Car stolen with 2-month-old inside in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police say a driver lied that there was a 2-month-old child in the back seat of a car that was stolen in the Bronx Saturday night.

Officers say the gray Honda Accord was last seen on Castle Hill Avenue near Westchester Avenue.

The person who reported the car stolen originally told police there was a 2-year-old in the back seat, but officials now say that no child was left inside.



There's no word on whether that driver will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

