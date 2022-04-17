Driver lied about 2-month-old child inside stolen car in the Bronx: Police

Officers say the gray Honda Accord was last seen on Castle Hill Avenue near Westchester Avenue.
The person who reported the car stolen originally told police there was a 2-year-old in the back seat, but officials now say that no child was left inside.
There's no word on whether that driver will face any charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
