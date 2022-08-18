Bronx child falls out window, rushed to hospital

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A child was rushed to a hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Avenue.

Police say the child, of unknown gender and age, fell out of a window and onto scaffolding.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where it is conscious and alert.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

