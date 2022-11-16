  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bronx Children's Museum cuts the ribbon on its first permanent home

WABC logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 7:00PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SOUTH BRONX, New York (WABC) -- For more than 12 years, the Bronx Children's Museum operated as a "museum without walls."

But now, at long last, it has a permanent home, located along the Harlem River near Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx.

On Wednesday Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined other elected officials and a group of enthusiastic youngsters to cut the ribbon on the brand new 13,000-square-foot facility.

Organizers say this is the first-ever permanent children's museum to be located in the borough.

The museum features site-specific art installations and a half-dozen interactive exhibits with names like The Waterways, The Woods and The Nest.

There's even a space called Sonia's Corner, named in honor of two Bronx natives: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and actor-writer Sonia Manzano.

It features a collection of children's books and family-friendly resources.

Eyewitness News was there as a number of kids got to play and interact with all the exhibits after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum officially opens to the public on Saturday, December 3rd.

HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.