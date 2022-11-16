Bronx Children's Museum cuts the ribbon on its first permanent home

SOUTH BRONX, New York (WABC) -- For more than 12 years, the Bronx Children's Museum operated as a "museum without walls."

But now, at long last, it has a permanent home, located along the Harlem River near Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx.

On Wednesday Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined other elected officials and a group of enthusiastic youngsters to cut the ribbon on the brand new 13,000-square-foot facility.

Organizers say this is the first-ever permanent children's museum to be located in the borough.

The museum features site-specific art installations and a half-dozen interactive exhibits with names like The Waterways, The Woods and The Nest.

There's even a space called Sonia's Corner, named in honor of two Bronx natives: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and actor-writer Sonia Manzano.

It features a collection of children's books and family-friendly resources.

Eyewitness News was there as a number of kids got to play and interact with all the exhibits after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum officially opens to the public on Saturday, December 3rd.

HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.