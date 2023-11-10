It's been 3 years since Bronx officers discovered the bodies of two newborn baby twins at the center of a cold murder case. Josh Einiger reports.

Bronx community comes together 3 years after murder of twin baby boys

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- It's been 3 years since New York officers discovered the bodies of two newborn baby twins at the center of a cold murder case that still stumps detectives.

Every year since, Eyewitness News has covered this story. The question is: how long can anyone hold inside such a horrific secret?

On Thursday night, a platoon of homicide detectives lit candles and prayed for twin newborn babies, who would seem to have no one else.

"This case, it weighs heavily on each and every one of our hearts, it pulls at the heartstrings," said Lt. Hector Fuentes of NYPD Bronx Homicide.

On the day the infants were born 3 years ago, someone beat them to death and threw them out with the trash behind an apartment building on College Avenue in the Claremont section.

Three years later, detectives still haven't been able to figure out who the boys' parents are.

Everyone in the building provided DNA samples, with not one match.

"And it goes without saying that we will never rest," Fuentes said. "We will do everything we can to bring justice for those two babies. We are their voice, we will speak for them."

Thursday night, they stood side by side with community activists and clergy. A Crimestoppers van drove by.

Cops begged for help from the public to solve the case that haunts them every day.

"We hit the streets, we talked to the community, we did video canvasses and a year later we buried them," said Brianna Constantino of NYPD Bronx Homicide. "We gave them names of Zeke and Zain. Biblical names meaning god's strength and god's gift, hoping god gives us the strength to continue this investigation."

They are hoping for strength and justice for the littlest victims of murder.

