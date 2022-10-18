Man struck and killed trying to cross Bronx River Parkway

John Del Giorno reports it happened as the 65-year-old victim was trying to the cross the highway.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in the Bronx.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Bronx River Parkway at Allerton Avenue.

A 65-year-old man was trying to the cross the highway when he was struck by northbound vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene as police arrived.

All northbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a large backup at the height of the morning rush hour as traffic was detoured off the parkway just south of the accident scene.

ALSO READ | Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.