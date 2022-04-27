Group of men surround minivan, attack driver after crash in Bronx

Surveillance video shows a minivan colliding with an SUV on Exterior Street last month.
The crash caused both vehicles to hit a parked car nearby.
After the crash, six men got out of the SUV and surrounded the minivan.
One of the men climbed on top of the van as another suspect punched the van driver several times.
The victim managed to run away, and that's when two of the suspects took off in his van.
Three other suspects drove off in the parked car they hit earlier.
Police later arrested one of the suspects, but five others are on the run.
