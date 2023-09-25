3rd person arrested in fentanyl-related Bronx day care death

Crime scene investigators have returned to the Bronx day care where a baby died and three others were injured after they were exposed to fentanyl. Anthony Carlo has the latest.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A third person was arrested over the weekend in connection with the day care drug operation that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was taken into custody Saturday and appeared in federal court in Lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

(Video above is from a previous report.)

Paredes was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and was held without bail. It appears he was doing business with the suspects at the day care, authorities said.

Federal authorities last week promised to hold accountable anyone linked to the Morris Avenue day care.

Authorities continue to search for the fugitive husband of day care owner Grei Mendez, including considering the possibility he may have made it out of the country to the Dominican Republic.

New York City detectives were executing a search warrant on the Bronx apartment last week when they found the narcotics, including a large quantity of fentanyl, and other paraphernalia concealed by plywood and tile flooring. Photos shared by police show bags full of powder inside the "trap floor," a few steps away from a shelf of children's toys.

The grim discovery came nearly a week after four young children attending the day care in the Bronx apartment were treated for opioid poisoning. One of the victims, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, is believed to have died from the exposure.

The day care center operator, Mendez, and a tenant of the building, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were charged with murder of "depraved indifference" in Dominici's death.

Prior to finding drugs beneath the trap door, police had already announced the discovery of a kilogram of fentanyl that was stored near mats that children used for sleeping, along with multiple devices used by traffickers for mixing drugs and pressing it into bricks.

RELATED | Investigators find trap door at Bronx day care after deadly fentanyl exposure

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.