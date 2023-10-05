Bronx day care owner, cousin, back in court after child's fentanyl death

Janice Yu reports on the court case unfolding after the death of a 1-year-old boy at a day care from drug exposure.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The day care owner, her husband, and his cousin, are all being held without bail after a 1-year-old boy died from fentanyl exposure in the Bronx.

Grei Mendez and her cousin-in-law, who was also a tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, will both face several charges in court Thursday, including murder. They also face federal charges.

Meanwhile, Mendez's husband Felix Herrera Garcia appeared in front of a judge Wednesday in federal court on drug charges. He was arrested in Mexico after a week-long manhunt.

One-year-old Nicholas Dominici was killed and three other kids hurt after being exposed to fentanyl at an apartment-based day care in the Bronx last month.

Investigators found a kilo of fentanyl in the apartment and a trap door in the day care's play area with fentanyl, other drugs, and paraphernalia.

This tragic case has forced local leaders to take a look at changing the inspection process in place for home based day cares.

"We have to do a lot more on what the regulations are, how people are able to set up these day care centers," said Darcel Clark, Bronx District Attorney. "But first and foremost is getting justice for little Nicholas. I went to the funeral home and I was there to try to comfort the family and when I turned around and saw that little boy in the coffin. It was heartbreaking."

The family of Nicholas and the three other children exposed to fentanyl are expected to be in court on Thursday morning.

The judge set an October 12 return date for Garcia and the others facing federal charges in the case.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Mendez removed her own toddler from the day care out of fear he would succumb to fentanyl exposure but never alerted authorities to hear concerns.

