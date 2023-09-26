Husband of Bronx day care owner arrested after 1-year-old's death: sources

Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was arrested in connection with the day care drug operation that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The husband of the Bronx day care owner where a 1-year-old died after fentanyl exposure has been arrested, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Felix Herrera Garcia was allegedly seen in surveillance images running out of the day care with heavy shopping bags as the children were suffering from fentanyl exposure.

He was arrested Tuesday after the DEA tracked him to Sinaloa, Mexico, after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Federal authorities last week have promised to hold accountable anyone linked to the Morris Avenue day care.

Nicholas Dominici

New York City detectives were executing a search warrant on the Bronx apartment last week when they found narcotics, including a large quantity of fentanyl, and other paraphernalia concealed by plywood and tile flooring.

Photos shared by police show bags full of powder inside the "trap floor," a few steps away from a shelf of children's toys.

The grim discovery came nearly a week after four young children attending the day care in the Bronx apartment were treated for opioid poisoning. One of the victims, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, is believed to have died from the exposure.

The day care center operator, Grei Mendez, and a tenant of the building, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were charged with murder of "depraved indifference" in Dominici's death.

Grei Mendez, the day care owner, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito

Prior to finding drugs beneath the trap door, police had already announced the discovery of a kilogram of fentanyl that was stored near mats that children used for sleeping, along with multiple devices used by traffickers for mixing drugs and pressing it into bricks.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

