Garcia was extradited back to New York City. He fled after a one-year-old died from a fentanyl exposure at the day care owned by his wife.

Husband of Bronx day care owner back in NYC to go before judge after child's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The husband of the owner of a Bronx day care where a 1-year-old died and three other children had to be revived with naloxone following a fentanyl exposure is back in New York and appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday.

Felix Herrera Garcia briefly appeared in federal court in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

The judge set an October 12 return date for Garcia and the others facing federal charges in the case. They are all being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Garcia was seen fleeing the day care out a back alley carrying two heavy shopping bags while the children were ailing, is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death in connection the poisoning of four children under the age of three.

Nicholas Dominici died.

Investigators say Garcia fled the country after the incident at the day care.

Garcia's wife, Grei Mendez, is among three others charged in the conspiracy. She and the others are expected to be arraigned Thursday on separate, state murder charges.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Mendez removed her own toddler from the day care out of fear he would succumb to fentanyl exposure but never alerted authorities to hear concerns.

