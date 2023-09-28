New details revealed in Bronx day care death investigation

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old suspect was being tracked by law enforcement as fled from the Bronx, to Texas, to Mexico.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New details have been revealed into the investigation of the Bronx day care where a 1-year-old child died following a fentanyl exposure.

Prosecutors say the NYPD and DEA agents were closely tracking 38-year-old Felix Herrera Garcia from the moments he fled his wife's day care in the Bronx on Sept. 15.

They tracked him through Texas on Sunday, only to learn Monday he had managed to slip across the southern border into Mexico.

Mexican authorities isolated him Tuesday on a bus headed to Sinaloa. He is currently being detained by those authorities and awaiting eventual extradition back to the United States.

Herrera Garcia was known to law enforcement since last October, when he called 911 to report a 42-year-old man, believed to be his brother, unconscious on a bedroom floor with pills. The man later died from an apparent overdose.

Authorities also said his wife, day care owner Grei Mendez, pulled their 2-year-old son from their own day care after he exhibited signs of fentanyl exposure.

She never reported the suspected exposure to police and did not allow the boy to return to the facility, but kept the day care open for other children -- one of the many factors that contributed to the level of charges brought against her, officials said.

Her attorney has said she didn't know about the drugs.

Authorities also announced Thursday that they seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl from a suspected drug mill six blocks away from the day care.

Authorities say 42-year-old Juan Gabriel Herrera Vargas was caught transporting fentanyl in a rolling suitcase on the subway.

"The public outcry after the poisoning death of a toddler was not enough to stop a drug mill from operating just six blocks away from that day care," DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. "Trafficking organizations use these toxic mills to prepare and package bulk drugs into street-ready glassines for distribution for one reason- profit. Mills lurk throughout our city in apartments, basements or even under floorboards and that is why DEA and our law enforcement partners don't stop working. Herrera Vargas took danger one step further and wheeled over 40 pounds of fentanyl around the city and on the subway with no regard to public safety."

