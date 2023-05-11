Officials say police tried to pull over the Honda CR-V in Riverdale before the crash happened, but the driver sped off.

1 dead, 1 injured after car flees traffic stop, crashes into parked tractor trailer in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (WABC) -- One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a car crashed into a parked tractor trailer in the Bronx.

Officials say police tried to pull over a Honda CR-V in Riverdale Wednesday evening, but the driver sped off.

The car was discovered a little while later, crashed into the rear of a truck at Drake Street and Spofford Avenue in Hunts Point at around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say one of the men dies and another was left in critical condition.

A third person, who was possibly the driver, ran from the scene.

