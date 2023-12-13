Firefighters fight massive flames at Bronx deli, other nearby businesses

The latest on the massive fire in Kingsbridge.

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through a line of stores in the Bronx.

Citizen App video shows massive flames shooting into the air. Officials say the blaze started at the Bunny Deli at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say about seven stores around West 231st Street are have sustained fire or water damage.

It appears a local barber shop, seafood market, meat market, florist, and cleaning business have been affeceted.

All 1 trains are bypassing 231st Street and 238th Street in both directions as the FDNY responds to the fire.

The FDNY has received reports of smoke across Kingsbridge and Riverdale from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.