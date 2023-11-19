Woman struck and killed after checked on vehicle on Bruckner Expressway

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at around 1:17 a.m., a 32-year-old female was standing outside of her vehicle near Exit 51 of the on the Bruckner Expressway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that didn't stop.

According to officials, the collision caused the woman to be thrown from the elevated Bruckner Expressway to Bronx River Avenue below.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, police determined the victim had gotten into an earlier collision with another vehicle when she got out of her car to investigate and was struck by the unknown car.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.