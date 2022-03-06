Mother, 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in the Bronx.According to officials, police were called for a wellness check at 4204 Monticello Avenue just before midnight Saturday.They say officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds.Both were pronounced dead on the scene.So far there are no arrests.The investigation is ongoing.----------