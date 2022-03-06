Mother, 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in the Bronx.

According to officials, police were called for a wellness check at 4204 Monticello Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

They say officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far there are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

