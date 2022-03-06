Mother, 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

According to officials, police were called for a wellness check at 4204 Monticello Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
They say officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds.
ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
So far there are no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip