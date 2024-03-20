NYPD, FBI searching for man wanted in Mount Vernon double homicide: law enforcement sources

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD and FBI are searching for a suspect in connection to a double homicide in Westchester County on Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources.

The investigation is centered around the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources say they are looking for a man, who possibly goes by the name "Marcos," wanted in connection to a robbery and double homicide in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning.

The NYPD is assisting FBI New York in the pursuit. It's not clear yet why the FBI is involved.

The NYPD and FBI were pursuing the man until he ditched his care and took off running.

A tense search occurred in the area Tuesday evening just steps from Fordham University and the Bronx's Little Italy.

No further details have been provided so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

