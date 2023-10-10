  • Watch Now
Firefighters tackle large flames burning through deli in Norwood, the Bronx

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 9:06AM
Fire burns through deli in the Bronx; no injuries reported
Citizen app video shows flames blazing through the structure of the deli.

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a deli in the Bronx.

Authorities say the three-alarm fire broke out on Bainbridge Avenue before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a row of at least five stores, including a bakery, halal store, Italian market, and Middle Eastern grocery store, have been affected by the fire.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

