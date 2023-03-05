Large fire tears through commercial building in Fordham Heights, no injuries reported

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY is at the scene of a five alarm fire that tore through a commercial building in the Bronx.

Officials say the flames broke out on Grand Concourse and 181st Street, sometime before 12 p.m.

This building has a row of stores attached to it, officials said.

Sources say this fire may have been started by an e-bike, but the cause is not confirmed.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene advises people to stay away from the area to avoid smoke exposure and traffic delays.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

