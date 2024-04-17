2 people killed in separate incidents involving scooters in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating two deadly accidents involving scooters in the Bronx.

A 34-year-old man was killed when he crashed his scooter Tuesday night near Waring and Barker Avenues.

Officials say the man drove the wrong way down a one-way street at around 9:30 p.m. When police tried to pull him over, the man crashed into an SUV, a parked vehicle, and a light pole.

The man suffered a medical episode and was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, authorities said.

Just three hours earlier, gunmen riding scooters fatally shot one person and wounded three others.

The four victims, men between the ages of 23 and 37, were standing on the southwest corner of East Mount Eden Avenue and Townsend Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. when they were shot by suspects riding two scooters.

NYPD officials say two rear passengers, one on each scooter, pulled out guns and fired 10 rounds at the victims.

NYPD officials hold an update after four people were shot, leaving one dead, in the Bronx.

Chris, a flower shop owner, heard every shot as if the bullets were flying into his store.

"I said, what's going on? After we heard the shots, we stayed in the back of the store because we don't want to get killed," he said.

Three of the victims were shot in the leg. The fourth victim, 29-year-old Miguel Doleo, was shot in the chest and leg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspects, who wore masks and hoodies, fled on the scooters heading northbound on Townsend Avenue towards the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Since January 1 of this year, police say 9,500 scooters, dirt bikes, and ATVs have been confiscated. 2,500 of those confiscations happened in the Bronx, and 1,300 arrests were made involving people who use scooters to commit crimes.

Officials held a press conference after the shooting, acknowledging that scooters are often involved in illegal activity, which they believe justifies a crackdown.

"There is a direct relation to people riding around on illegal scooters and committing crimes. And it's a careful balance for us because there are people legitimately riding around on scooters, working, you know, Uber Eats and different things like that. So it's a careful selection for us," NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said.

Police say one male was taken into the custody after the shooting, but it's unclear if they are directly tied to the incident.

It is also unclear if there was a motive, or if the victims were the intended targets.

Police are investigating whether or not the shooting was gang-related.

