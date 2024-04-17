29-year-old man dead, 3 others shot by gunmen riding scooters in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Gunmen riding scooters shot and killed one person and wounded three others in the Bronx Tuesday.

The four victims, men between the ages of 23 and 37, were standing on the southwest corner of East Mount Eden Avenue and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden around 6:15 p.m. when they were shot by suspects riding two scooters.

NYPD officials say two rear passengers, one on each scooter, pulled out guns and fired 10 rounds at the victims.

Three of the victims were shot in the leg. The fourth victim, a 29-year-old man who was shot in the chest and leg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspects fled on the scooters heading northbound on Townsend Avenue towards the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Police say one male is in custody, but it's unclear if they are directly tied to the shooting.

It's not clear yet if there was a motive, or if it was a targeted shooting.

Police are investigating.

