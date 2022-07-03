Bicyclist killed in hit and run; driver fled in another car with baby

Officers say the woman driving a stolen white Jeep struck and killed a man on a bicycle at the corner of Metcalf Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
The woman then got out of the Jeep, grabbed a baby from the back seat, and fled in another vehicle.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.