Bicyclist killed in hit and run; driver fled in another car with baby

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in the Bronx.Officers say the woman driving a stolen white Jeep struck and killed a man on a bicycle at the corner of Metcalf Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.The woman then got out of the Jeep, grabbed a baby from the back seat, and fled in another vehicle.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.