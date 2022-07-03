Bicyclist killed in hit and run; driver fled in another car with baby

By Eyewitness News
Bicyclist killed in Bronx hit and run; driver fled in another car with baby

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in the Bronx.

Officers say the woman driving a stolen white Jeep struck and killed a man on a bicycle at the corner of Metcalf Avenue and East 172nd Street in Soundview shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.


The woman then got out of the Jeep, grabbed a baby from the back seat, and fled in another vehicle.

