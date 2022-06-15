Woman injured, dog killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while out walking her dogs in the Bronx Tuesday.

Police say a 55-yar-old woman was walking two pit bulls while crossing Mosholu Parkway just after 9 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Unfortunately, one of the dogs were killed, while the other was injured.


Police say the car that fled the scene was a blue Audi.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

