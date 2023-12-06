  • Watch Now
Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 3:29AM
SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that left a man in critical condition in the Bronx.

Authorities say the collision occurred after 6:30 p.m. at 1020 Soundview Ave. in Soundview.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

