Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that left a man in critical condition in the Bronx.

Authorities say the collision occurred after 6:30 p.m. at 1020 Soundview Ave. in Soundview.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

