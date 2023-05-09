  • Watch Now
Man fatally stabbed outside Bronx supermarket; no arrests made

By WABC logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 2:10AM
MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death outside of a Bronx supermarket on Monday.

Police say the incident took place outside of an Associated Supermarkets located in the Mount Eden section.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released his identity, and an investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
