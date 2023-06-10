Police looking for missing 10-year-old Jayden Michael last seen in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy from the Bronx who went missing early on Friday.

Authorities say Jayden Michael was last seen leaving his house on East 178th Street around 9 a.m.

He is described as 5'0'' tall and 110 pounds with a thin build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray zip-up hoodie and blue Croc shoes.

Police have released photos of the missing boy in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

