Police searching for missing 11-year-old from the Bronx with autism

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are currently searching for a missing boy from the Bronx who has autism.Christopher Morgan, 11, was last seen on Walton Avenue in the Bronx around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Morgan may be in imminent danger.He is 4'10", weighs 108 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, light blue shirt, navy pants, and white sneakers.Anyone who has seen Morgan is asked to call the NYPD at 718-220-5211 or call 911.