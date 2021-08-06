Motorcyclist killed, driver in custody after crash in Bronx

The 28-year-old motorcycle driver attempted to pass a car traveling northbound on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
He entered the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla turning onto 229th Street.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old driver of the Toyota was to St. Barnabas Hospital for minor injuries.
He was taken to into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.
