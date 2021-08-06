Traffic

Motorcyclist killed, driver in custody after crash in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in the Bronx. The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody.

The 28-year-old motorcycle driver attempted to pass a car traveling northbound on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

He entered the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla turning onto 229th Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead.



The 31-year-old driver of the Toyota was to St. Barnabas Hospital for minor injuries.

He was taken to into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

