Motorcyclist killed, driver in custody after crash in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10933040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in Queens Thursday.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in the Bronx. The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody.The 28-year-old motorcycle driver attempted to pass a car traveling northbound on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:20 a.m. Friday.He entered the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla turning onto 229th Street.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead.The 31-year-old driver of the Toyota was to St. Barnabas Hospital for minor injuries.He was taken to into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.----------