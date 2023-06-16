MTA increasing bus lane enforcement in Bronx with more cameras on buses

The MTA is stepping up bus lane enforcement in the Bronx by equipping more buses with enforcement cameras.

BRONX (WABC) -- The MTA is stepping up bus lane enforcement in the Bronx by equipping more buses with enforcement cameras.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the ABLE cameras that can capture drivers blocking bus lanes and committing other violations were rolled out on BX36 buses this week.

About 500 buses across the city are now equipped with cameras and another 500 will have them by the end of the year.

Davey says the cameras make bus travel faster and safer.

"Our stats show that about 80% of New Yorkers who receive a ticket don't receive a second one, they get the message and their behavior changes which is great," Davey said. "We would much rather motorists stay out of the bus lanes for the time being."

Authorities say about 50,000 ABLE violations were issued in the Bronx this year.

They say there has been a 25% decrease in bus collisions in the ABLE-enforced sections.

ABLE camera systems capture license plate information, photos and videos, together with location and timestamp information.

