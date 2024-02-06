Bronx Night Market set to return in April after hosting what was thought to be its final season

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- The Bronx Night Market is set to make its return to Fordham Plaza in April, after hosting what was thought to be its final season in 2023.

Organizers and local lawmakers say they worked out a deal for the market to return.

The first event will be on Apri 6 at Fordham Plaza, and the market will return every first Saturday of each month through October.

In total, more than 60 food and drink vendors are expected to participate.

The Bronx Night Market has been the borough's largest celebration of culture and cuisine.

"The return of the Bronx Night Market is a testament to the power of community voice and our dedication to serving the Bronx. We're not just bringing back a market; we're leading a movement to reclaim Fordham Plaza for the community, with a vision of making it a thriving hub of culture, commerce, and connection. This can only be achieved through a joint interest approach, with every stakeholder playing a crucial role," said Marco Shalma, the founder of MASC Hospitality Group.

