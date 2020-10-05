Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx, in serious condition

Police say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue.
They say a female pedestrian was struck by a marked police car.
RELATED | 2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.
It's unclear if the police car was responding to a 911 call at the time.
Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed.
Due to a collision, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed. Please use an alternate route and expect delays in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/hKdokruOIr— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2020
Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route and can expect delays in the area.
MORE NEWS | Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills Arizona driver, bringing U.S. death toll to 17
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip