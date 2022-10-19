  • Watch Now
Multiple people hospitalized after being struck by motorcycle in the Bronx: reports

20 minutes ago
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people were rushed to hospital after reportedly being struck by a motorcycle in the Bronx Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Officials say four pedestrians were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

There's no word yet on the severity of their injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

