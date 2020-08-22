Police search for man who robbed Bronx pharmacy at knifepoint

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man after security camera video captured him walking into a pharmacy, threatening an employee with a knife, and then making off with cash and merchandise in the Bronx Wednesday.Police say the man went into Rosedale Pharmacy on East 174 Street in the Soundview section just after 6:30 p.m., went behind the pharmacy counter, and approached an employee.He pulled out a wooden-handled knife and demanded money, police said.When the employee refused, the man stole approximately $150 from the cash register and grabbed a box of protein drinks before fleeing on foot.The pharmacy employee was not physically harmed.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------