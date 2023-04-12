Bronx residents rally after going nearly 10 years without gas

Residents of a Bronx building are rallying after going without gas for nearly a decade. Marcus Solis has more.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- People living in an apartment building in the Bronx without gas service for nearly 10 years rallied on Wednesday to demand action.

No gas, no rent is what the chanting boiled down to -- and for residents at 333 East 150th St., that's the easiest thing they can boil because for nearly a decade, their building has been without natural gas.

It has made cooking an inconvenient, expensive challenge on portable burners using butane or propane canisters.

"It makes me feel very frustrated that we don't have gas at all, and that we have to cook everything on two little stoves, I believe it's not enough for us to make a full meal or anything that's actually consumable," said building resident Luis Fuentes.

A look in one apartment showed a gas line in the bathroom. In the kitchen, the stove was removed and a gas pipe led nowhere.

"For them not to care about us or just not do anything about the gas situation, it's unfair, I feel it's cruel to us as tenants," Fuentes said.

According to residents, the previous landlord lived in the building but foreclosed on the property.

"We're angry, desperate, frustrated," Hilda Becerra said. "We want someone to finally listen to us."

Tenants say Con Edison was at the building recently working, but they were not told when the gas line would actually be turned on.

A tenant advocate met with residents Tuesday night to help put a spotlight on their suffering. If progress is not made by the end of the month, they are threatening a rent strike.

The city says it is working to figure out how it can help get the gas back on, safely and quickly.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn landlord with over 500 violations taken to court by tenants living in hazardous conditions

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.