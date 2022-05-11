Woman raped in apartment building elevator in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who raped a woman at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building elevator near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue.

Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video pulled out a knife, raped her and stole more than $100 dollars from her.



The victim was taken to the hospital.

If you recognize the man seen in NYPD surveillance video, you are asked to call police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

