Man sought in string of knifepoint robberies in Bronx, using two large knives

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police have released video of a man wanted in a series of knifepoint robberies in the Bronx.

The video shows the fifth robbery linked to the same individual.

It happened last Saturday afternoon inside a Metro PCS store where he is accused of pulling out two large knives and threatening an employee.

He got away with more than $600 in cash.

He's linked to four other similar robberies dating back to July.

The individual is described as adult man with a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt, a black baseball cap, black Jordan shorts, black sneakers, gray backpack and wearing a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

