Search for men wanted in 6 violent robberies in Manhattan, Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two men wanted in at least six violent robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspected robbers.

They say the men have mugged at least six people dating back to last August.

In two of the robberies, they attacked a delivery person and stole their food and money.

Police say some of the victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

