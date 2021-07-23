Man robbed at gunpoint of 2 neck chains worth $20,000 in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in the Bronx.

It happened on Friday, July 9 at 4 p.m. on East 174 Street in the Soundview section.


The 24-year-old victim was just leaving a barbershop and was about to get into a car when he was approached by the gunman.

The man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's neck chains and threatened to shoot him.

The victim handed the chains over, which he says are valued at around $20,000.




The robber fled in a black 2016 Honda Odyssey, a stolen vehicle that he subsequently abandoned at 2338 Bruckner Boulevard.

No shots were fired and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

