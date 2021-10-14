Group of 8 people wanted for beating, slashing, robbing man in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11120753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.

BRONX (WABC) -- A group of eight people is wanted for a violent robbery in the Bronx.Police say the group walked up to a 21-year-old man, kicked him, punched him, and slashed him in the face.It happened on Tuesday at 9:22 p.m. on West Kingsbridge Road, near Jerome Avenue.The group ran off with the victim's android cellphone.The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------