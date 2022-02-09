Police searching for 7 suspects in Bronx robbery pattern targeting men on the street

Authorities have identified at least eight different incidents that occurred between early December and late January in the Mott Haven section that they believe are connected.
Police say up to four suspects at a time approach men who are alone on the street and demand money, and in many of the incidents, punch, kick and shove the victim to the ground.
They've stolen nearly $3,200 in cash and more than $2,600 in property.
None of the victims were seriously injured.
ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip