NYPD searching for man suspected of stealing $6K in 5 separate robberies in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for a man they believe is behind five separate robberies in the Bronx.

Authorities say the first robbery happened on Feb. 10 and the most recent happened last week on April 3.

The string of robberies usually happen the same way -- the suspect enters the business, flashes a gun and then runs off with cash.

Police say he has stolen nearly $6,000 so far.

There were no major injuries reported by the victims in the robberies, but one victim robbed on March 31 was treated at a local hospital after a second suspect used pepper spray on him.

The other incidents only involved one suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anthony Carlo has the story in Washington Heights on the robberies.

