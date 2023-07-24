3 men shot in Tremont section, 1 in critical condition

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were shot in the Tremont section of the Bronx Monday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened at around 2:45 a.m. on East Burnside Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Two other men, a 23-year-old and a 2-year-old, were also struck by gunfire.
Officials say the shooting stemmed from something that happened at a nearby restaurant.
A gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.