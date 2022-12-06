Investigation underway amid triple shooting in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are responding to a triple shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at East 180th Street and Daly Avenue around 6 p.m.

Authorities say three males were standing outside when they were shot.

Two victims were shot in the leg and one was grazed in the face.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

