Police searching for 3 gunmen in quadruple shooting outside of Bronx deli

Police are looking for three gunmen who approached several men outside Bronx Gourmet Deli in West Farms and began firing Tuesday night. Darla Miles has the story.

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three gunmen who shot four men in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The victims, three of them teenagers, were shot outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli located on East 180th Street in the West Farms section just before 6 p.m.

NYPD officers made their presence known Wednesday at the intersection where one of those victims, a 62-year-old man, got caught in the crossfire and was grazed in the face with a bullet.

"It could happen to anybody, gotta be careful that's why I don't like to be outside," one person said.

The victim's cousin only agreed to speak to Eyewitness News without showing his face or using his name.

The 62-year-old was among four men shot, including a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

"I was coming home in a cab with my cousin and I saw the streets were blocked," witness Pastor Bienvenido Lavergne said.

Police are looking for three men who approached the men from behind in black hoodies and started shooting.

One witness told Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles off camera that they saw the suspects coming up the street with their faces covered. Another said one victim ran into a deli for help, asking someone to call 911.

"I saw a lot of people with an amazed look on their face," Lavergne said. "Everybody was asking everybody what happened. And I saw the detectives their looking at the cameras."

The NYPD is still investigating which of the victims may or may not have been intended targets.

They have yet to publicly identify the suspects.

