Police have made an arrest following the fatal shooting of Lashawn Andrews in the Bronx.

Arrest made in deadly shooting of a mother in the Bronx

CROTONA, the Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old mother in the Bronx.

Lashawn Andrews, 24, was shot in the face by a woman who was part of a group that was fighting outside her house on 422 East 178 Street in Crotona, the Bronx.

Police arrested and charged Latrisha Lowman, 41, with the murder of Andrews.

Police say Lowman shot Andrews in the face during that dispute on Sunday.

Andrews was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Keisha Andrews, the victim's mother, described Lashawn as a free-spirited, loving woman.

"She was beautiful, talented, humble. My baby is gone," Keisha Andrews told Eyewitness News.

Andrews leaves behind two children, ages 3 and 4.

It's unclear what the dispute was about.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.